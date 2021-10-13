LG bulks up content lineup for licensed webOS platform

LG earlier this year began licensing its webOS platform to third-party TV manufacturers and now it’s getting around to adding support for some key streaming apps.

Starting in September and throughout the end of the year, the company said add support for Disney+, Vudu, Pandora, HBO Max and Sling TV to licensed webOS. Disney+ will be available on the platform in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Latin America.

But Sling TV’s full channel lineup will be limited based on region and Vudu will only be available on third-party webOS TVs in the U.S.

RELATED: Discovery+ launches app on LG smart TVs in the U.S.

In February, LG announced that more than 20 international TV manufacturers – including RCA, Ayonz and Konka – had already committed to the webOS partnership. Licensees of webOS TV receive LG’s user experience along with features including voice search and control, integrated artificial intelligence algorithms and connectivity. At the time, content integration options included Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and LG Channels, the company’s ad-supported streaming service.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment, in a statement. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”