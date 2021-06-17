Meet the 6 final FierceVideo 2021 Emerging Leaders

FierceVideo is proud to present the six winners of its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young streaming video industry professionals under age 35.

We started with a fantastic class of 24 finalists featuring innovators from across the streaming video ecosystem and representing companies including Amazon, Beachfront, Brightcove, CatapultX, Charter, Cinedigm, Crunchyroll, Philo, Roku, Sightly and Tubi. Then our editorial team, along with a group of industry analysts including Mintel’s Emily Groch, Interpret’s Brett Sappington and TV[R]EV’s Alan Wolk, voted to determine the six winners.

Now, here are your 2021 Emerging Leaders Awards winners. Tune into The StreamTV Show on Thursday, June 17 to hear from them all.