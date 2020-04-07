Movies Anywhere makes its film-sharing feature more widely available

Movies Anywhere – a digital movie service run by Disney in partnership with Warner Bros., Universal, Sony Pictures and 20th Century Fox – is making its film-sharing feature more widely available.

The company said Tuesday that Screen Pass – a feature that allows Movies Anywhere users to give others access to eligible films in their collection for a limited time – is moving from closed to open beta testing this afternoon. During open beta, anyone will be able to accept a Screen Pass but only the beta test group can send them. Users can request to join the open beta by signing up using this link.

With stay-at-home orders in place for many Americans during the COVID-19 crisis, demand for features like Movies Anywhere’s Share Pass have likely gone up.

“After an overwhelmingly positive response during closed beta, Movies Anywhere has accelerated the availability of Screen Pass so users can stay connected to friends and family through entertainment while practicing social distancing,” the company said.

Eligible beta participants will be able to send three Screen Passes per month. As long as they remain eligible, they will be able to send 3 new Screen Passes on the first day of each calendar month. Unused passes do not roll over month-to-month. To maintain eligibility, Movies Anywhere requires users to purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie or redeem a non-promotional digital code every six months.

Movies Anywhere said that a commercial launch date for Share Pass hasn’t been decided on yet, but the company is excited to bring this feature to “all users very soon.”

Movies Anywhere currently works with Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies and TV, Comcast Xfinity, FandangoNow, Verizon Fios TV and LG smart TVs. The app consolidates access to digital purchases from studios including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment.