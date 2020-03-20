NAB plans NAB Show digital event for April

After earlier this month canceling its annual show in Las Vegas in response to the coronavirus crisis, NAB has announced a digital event planned for April.

NAB Show Express is targeting next month for launch. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith described it as a “conduit for our exhibitors to share product information, announcements and demos, as well as deliver educational content from the original selection of programming slated for the live show in Las Vegas, and create opportunities for the community to interact virtually—all of which adds up to something that brings the NAB Show community together in a new way.”

The organization also said that it will beef up its traditionally smaller NAB Show New York with new programs, partners and experiences.

“We have already had numerous conversations with show partners about expanding their participation, and have heard from numerous exhibitors interested in enhancing their presence at this fall’s show. NAB Show New York represents the best opportunity for companies to announce and showcase their latest innovations and comes at a perfect time for the industry to gather face-to-face to restart, refocus, and reengage as we move forward together,” Smith said.

RELATED: NAB cancels annual NAB Show amid coronavirus outbreak

The announcements come as NAB is confirming that it will be “impossible” to reschedule the NAB Show for later this year. The organization said last week rescheduling was one of the options it was considering.

“This was not an easy decision. Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our NAB Show community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly evolving situation. This show is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together,” Smith said.

NAB’s decision to cancel this year’s NAB Show came after a growing list of companies had announced plans to withdraw from exhibiting at or attending the show. Companies that planned on skipping the event included Nikon, AJA Video Systems, TVU Networks, Zaxcom, Avid, Adobe and BitCentral.