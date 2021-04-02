NAB, SCTE team on joint forum during overlapping events

NAB and SCTE are planning a joint forum that the organizations said will link Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta with the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The dual-site event will be held October 12, 2021 during the NAB Show’s BEIT Conference, which runs October 9-13, and SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, which runs October 11-14.

The joint forum will be the first live, bi-coastal collaboration between SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, and the National Association of Broadcasters, although the organizations have previously partnered to provide content for their respective events.

Joint sessions will include live, interconnected presentations and audience questions originating from both Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta and the BEIT Conference in Las Vegas, with hosts at each location to field questions and moderate the conversation. The dual-site event will also feature live panels, discussions and a fireside chat between NAB CTO Sam Matheny and SCTE CTO Chris Bastian.

RELATED: NAB cancels annual NAB Show amid Coronavirus outbreak

"We are excited to offer this groundbreaking feature during the 75th BEIT Conference at NAB Show," said Matheny in a statement. "We are thankful to SCTE for this collaboration and to be able to provide attendees at our respective events a truly innovative experience with expanded programming."

"Our concurrent events present a unique opportunity to collaborate on this session which we believe will bring great value to both audiences," said Bastian in a statement. "After the success of our virtual Cable-Tec Expo show in 2020, we know this type of interactive, virtual session has great potential to bring together new audiences and ideas."