NBC intros ‘Spot On’ business for local connected TV/OTT advertising

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is launching "NBC Spot On," a new advanced video advertising business designed for local/regional connected TV and OTT advertisers.

The new business, which covers 42 NBC and Telemundo stations, provides local advertisers with access to inventory that is fully owned or directly purchased. NBC said Spot On can activate OTT/CTV campaigns across 100% of U.S. designated market areas and NBCUniversal's sports regional networks.

Shawn Makhijani, senior vice president of NBC Spot On and business development and strategy for the owned stations division, is running the business. He will continue to report to Valari Staab, president of the NBCUniversal Owned Stations division, and Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial operations for the division.

"As the local ad sales industry transforms, NBC and Telemundo stations have been at the forefront of changes that have revamped the way ad campaigns are measured. Through NBC Spot On, we are doubling down on our efforts to make local buying easier and more effective for advertisers. Until now, there wasn't a single solution that met our clients' full suite of needs. As the only TV station group that can bring together the best of Comcast, NBCUniversal, and our very own local industry experts, we are pleased to present NBC Spot On to our clients, a new ad solution that will transform local ad buying as we know it," said Comerford in a statement.

NBC Spot On will use Comcast and NBCUniversal technologies including geotargeting and audience targeting.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is one of the biggest creators of premium content globally. Launching with such a large pool of owned inventory, we can instantly bring tremendous value to our clients. By supplementing our owned inventory with directly acquired premium third-party inventory, clients can now, through a single buy, achieve the needed scale and efficiency for even the most complex buys. We look forward to working with clients to help them reach their desired business goals," said Makhijani in a statement.

