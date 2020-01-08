NBC plots One Platform to combine TV, digital ad sales

NBCUniversal is building One Platform, a new converged technology and sales service that will provide unified access to both linear TV and digital advertising.

Over the next three years, the company will be investing in and developing One Platform into a service where marketers can optimize, plan and deliver ad campaigns along with measure audiences. The platform will also deliver targeted and addressable advertising features.

"The future of our business is simple: it's our audience. People are the center of everything we do. We know that viewers do not differentiate content by network, time or screen; instead, our fans see NBCUniversal as one giant home to the best stories, so that’s the mindset we’ll go to market with in 2020,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “With One Platform, we’re following our viewers’ lead. Rather than rejecting the changes in consumer behavior, we’re reflecting it. And rather than pushing back on disruption, we will use it to power our business and redefine the entire marketplace.”

NBCUniversal said it will expand its optimization capabilities to provide a unified cross-platform optimizer based on reach/frequency objectives. NBCUniversal’s new system will offer new planning tools and features for scheduling campaigns across linear and digital platforms concurrently. NBCUniversal will also release a new in-campaign and post-campaign measurement dashboard to show brands how impressions are reaching campaign goals.

NBCU and Comcast’s reach includes the largest cable provider in the U.S. and a major European pay TV provider in Sky. NBCUniversal said it will offer more than 110,000 hours of new original content and reach 97 percent of people in the U.S. as well as half a billion people around the world in partnership with Sky.

The company is also getting ready to launch a significant new advertising venture with Peacock, its upcoming ad-supported streaming service. Comcast intends to offer the service for free to its pay TV subscribers and will focus on driving revenue through advertising.