NBC’s Peacock streaming service will be free for everyone

Comcast/NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, will have a version that can be accessed for free by all consumers.

Peacock will be ad-supported, and the free tier will have more than 7,500 hours of content. Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, said that the service will limit its ad loads to five minutes of commercials per hour.

NBCU will also sell Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month. The service will have more than 15,000 hours of content including original series. Strauss said that there will be an ad-free version of Peacock Premium available for $9.99 per month.

Sponsored by Signiant BIG FILES, BIG CHALLENGES: Why Dropbox, FTP and shipping hard drives are no longer viable for media and what you can do about it Large file transfer software — SaaS that makes it easy to move any size file with speed and security, no matter over what distance — is essential to your media business. Read this paper to learn why you should move on to a next-generation solution. Download the Whitepaper

However, Peacock Premium will be bundled free for almost all Comcast Xfinity TV and Flex broadband customers. Premium will also be free to Cox subscribers and available on the Cox Contour box, which is a licensed version of Comcast’s X1 platform and hardware.

RELATED: NBCU’s Peacock picks $10/month price for ad-free service - report

The news today confirms several reports from late last year about pricing for Peacock. In December, The Information reported that Peacock would be priced at $10 per month with no ads and $4.99 per month with limited ads. In November, CNBC reported that Peacock would be free for all consumers.

Peacock’s platform navigation will combine browsing on-demand libraries along with new, curated streaming channels. Peacock Channels will feature pop-up live events, 24-hour playlists and other formats.

In October, outgoing NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke said that Peacock will have a mix of originals, exclusive acquisitions like “The Office,” and a lot of non-exclusive content. But he assured investors that Comcast/NBCUniversal will continue licensing content to other platforms like HBO.

Peacock is planning to debut in April, and it will use the 2020 Summer Olympics as an “afterburner” after the launch. Burke said that NBCU will add a significant amount of content throughout 2020.