NBC sets TV ad attribution deal with TVSquared

NBCUniversal’s broadcast television stations and regional sports networks have entered into a deal with TVSquared to use the company’s analytics platform for TV ad attribution.

This means that NBCU’s 42 NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and nine RSNs can provide advertisers with real-world business outcome results tied to advertising campaigns across linear television and OTT video. The business key performance indicators covered include website traffic, app engagement, search, SMS/phone activity and sales.

The companies said the information will help to optimize ad buys to reach audience segments that both respond and convert, and to maximize local TV’s reach and effectiveness by scaling across 30 markets to get in front of both English and Spanish-speaking consumers.

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

RELATED: Cable-backed Ampersand taps TVSquared for attribution data

“In the past 12 months, we’ve made several enhancements to the way our sales teams do business to help us showcase the power and reach of local TV. From measuring ad campaigns through impressions and through multiple currencies, to now providing our clients with same-day attribution, the tools at our disposal will help our ad sales teams better serve advertisers/clients, while allowing us to stay on the vanguard of our rapidly changing media industry,” said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer at NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, in a statement.

"This initiative is monumental for the local media space because, not only does it provide transparent proof of performance to advertisers, but it also unifies the measurement of linear and OTT buys in a single platform. Brands and agencies working with NBC/Telemundo owned stations and RSNs have the timely, actionable performance insights needed to maximize the business impact of campaigns across both linear and digital TV,” said Jo Kinsella, chief revenue officer and executive vice president at TVSquared, in a statement.