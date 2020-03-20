NBC Sports Washington will televise Wizards game simulations in NBA 2K20

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that includes televising Washington Wizards game simulations using NBA 2K20 when the NBA season shuts down.

NBC Sports Washington and Monumental Sports Network will be airing one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled Wizards and Washington Capitals games through Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports’ NHL 20, respectively, beginning this weekend.

The artificial intelligence gameplay will be presented in alignment with the teams’ remaining schedules of postponed regular-season games, including opponents and dates.

The matchups will be televised on NBCSW, available via its authenticated streaming platforms, and streamed direct-to-consumer on Monumental Sports Network via its website or via any of its available apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox.

The Wizards' simulations begin Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET with the Wizards versus the Milwaukee Bucks. The viewer experience will include the same video and audio components of NBA 2K20 gameplay, along with contributions from NBCSW. The Capitals' schedule of game simulations begins on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET, with the Capitals versus the St. Louis Blues. The network said several elements of the NHL 20 user experience will be included, but the presentations will feature commentary from NBCSW’s Capitals announcers.

“We know that fans are as disappointed as we are not to be able to watch our favorite teams on a nightly basis. We hope that these fun and engaging video game simulations will entertain our fans and help provide a greater sense of normalcy during these challenging times,” said Zach Leonsis, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Monumental Sports and Entertainment and general manager of Monumental Sports Network, in a statement. “We hope that when people tune in and watch these simulated games, they will be able to enjoy some friendly competitive play from the comforts of their own home.”

“We hope this content gives fans a welcome outlet for their passion and interest in the Capitals and Wizards,” said NBCSW Senior Vice President and General Manager Damon Phillips in a statement. “If the video game version of Bradley Beal and Alex Ovechkin live up to their real-life counterparts, fans should be in for a fun experience.”