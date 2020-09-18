NBC TV apps may leave Roku as Peacock battle continues

Update: Roku and NBCUniversal have reached an agreement that will add Peacock and keep NBCU's TV Everywhere apps on the Roku platform. Roku issued the following statement:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps. We look forward to offering these new options to consumers under an expanded, mutually beneficial relationship between our companies that includes adding NBC content to The Roku Channel and a meaningful partnership around advertising.”

NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere apps may be pulled from the Roku platform this weekend as the companies continue to fight over deal terms for Peacock.

Roku alerted its users that Comcast may require it to delete the apps – which include NBCUniversal network apps, NBC-owned station apps and Telemundo-owned station apps.

“Comcast is removing the channels in order to try to force Roku to distribute its new Peacock service on unreasonable terms. While the NBC TV Everywhere apps represent an insignificant amount of streaming hours and revenue on our platform, we believe they are important to those consumers who use them, especially when so many Americans are at home,” a Roku spokesperson said in a statement.

Roku said it offered to extend its existing arrangement for Comcast’s TV Everywhere channels while it continues to work toward a Peacock agreement but said that Comcast declined the extension offer. The company also said that Comcast has “refused fair and equitable business terms” for the distribution of Peacock.

“Consumers stand to benefit from Comcast and Roku reaching a fair agreement that preserves access to TV Everywhere apps, expands choice in free content and respects the user’s desire to access content on the platform of their choosing. We are committed to trying to achieve that goal,” Roku said.

NBCUniversal responded to Roku’s statement and accused the company of demanding unreasonable terms in negotiations for Peacock.

“We are disappointed Roku is removing its users’ free access to NBCUniversal programming – 11 network apps, 12 NBC Owned Station apps, 23 Telemundo Owned Station apps – and continues to block access to the only free premium streaming service available in the market, Peacock. Roku’s unreasonable demands ultimately hurt both their consumers and their consumer equipment partners to whom they’ve promised access to all apps in the marketplace,” NBCUniversal said in a statement.