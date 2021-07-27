NBCU bulks up streaming news operations

NBCU’s News Group has plans to bulk up its streaming and digital operations through investment that includes adding 200 new positions and more content.

The company said the roles are expected to be filled over the next several months and the new slate of programming on NBC News Now—its streaming news network that debuted in 2019—will debut this fall. This new streaming schedule will include a daily, primetime news program anchored by senior national correspondent, Tom Llamas; a daily evening show and weekly special newsmagazine series hosted by senior Washington correspondent and anchor, Hallie Jackson; and an evening news analysis and explainer program, hosted by anchor, Joshua Johnson.

NBC News Now said it will also continue to expand its weekday live programming throughout the fall and add to its weekend live, original programming beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The streaming network will also begin its international distribution later this year.

The investment acceleration for NBCU comes as competitors in the news space continue to make progress on streaming initiatives and growth. CBSN, the broadcaster’s streaming news network, last year launched in 89 countries outside of the U.S. CNN+, a subscription service built to complement the existing linear CNN experience, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

NBC News Now said it now averages more than 44 million views and 14 million hours watched per month. In addition to launching NBC News Now, NBCU News Group has also debuted Today All Day and The Choice from MSNBC on Peacock in 2020.

“When we combine the power of our portfolio, across our many platforms, our reach and impact is unmatched,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group. “Our core focus is to consistently innovate in how our brands deliver distinctive, high-quality journalism. This substantial investment in streaming and digital allows us to meet the needs of news consumers in a rapidly-changing digital media industry.”