NBCU’s Peacock lands Apple TV integration deal

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new ad-supported streaming service, will be available across all Apple devices when it launched nationwide on July 15.

Peacock will be integrated with the Apple TV app so customers’ watching experience will sync across Apple devices and they’ll be able to find Peacock content in the Watch Now section. Peacock users will also be able to add shows, movies and live sports to Up Next and use Siri to search for Peacock content.

Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on Apple devices.

“Our priority is to bring Peacock’s unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms,” said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution for NBCUniversal, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the U.S. in July, capitalizing on Apple’s incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices.”

RELATED: NBCU readies Peacock preview launch despite COVID-19 impact

The company said that with so many Americans stuck at home because of the virus, Comcast is evaluating an earlier launch date for Peacock, but for now July is still the target.

Peacock Premium will be included free for X1 and Flex customers and it will cost $4.99 per month (or $9.99/month without ads) for everyone else when it launches nationwide. There will also be a free, ad-supported tier of Peacock featuring about half the content.

At launch, Peacock Premium will feature more than 15,000 hours of TV series including “30 Rock” and “Two and a Half Men” along with movies including “Jurassic Park,” “Shrek” and “E.T.” The service will also feature earlier editions of late night programs including “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and new episodes of “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo?” Many of the service’s original series have been delayed by coronavirus-related production shutdowns but originals including “Brave New World” and the “Psych” movie will be ready in July, and the company’s optimistic that “Saved By The Bell” and “Punky Brewster” will be available in 2020.