NBCUniversal content comes to Twitter through new partnership

NBCUniversal and Twitter today announced a multiyear agreement that brings exclusive NBCUniversal content around news and events to Twitter across all its global markets.

Audiences can expect to see content such as sponsored sports highlights, red carpet live streams, watch parties and interactive fan voting features—all created and distributed by various NBCU affiliated Twitter accounts.

Currently, NBCUniversal plans on developing content for Black History Month, the Golden Globes, the Andy Cohen-led Watch What Happens Live After Show, and more than 30 upcoming live events like the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the E! People’s Choice Awards.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

For marketers, the news comes as an opportunity to create advertising around trending events.

“With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s leading video content meets Twitter’s worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform," said Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “The growth in digital viewing has been nothing short of explosive in recent years and together with Twitter, we're helping our partners engage audiences in a brand-safe way—and shape key conversations as they unfold."

RELATED: NBCUniversal gives local advertisers access to Peacock and YouTube

Additionally, as part of the expanded agreement, Twitter will provide broader sales support for NBCUniversal's advertising partners.

"It's the perfect time to expand on our long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal to bring more of their premium content to people on Twitter," said Jennifer Prince, global vice president and head of content partnerships at Twitter, in a statement. "From the biggest moments in entertainment, to can't-miss sports action from around the world, to news events at the speed of Twitter, our collaboration will empower marketers to connect their brands to the conversation of our engaged audiences."

Since kicking off their partnership in 2013, NBCUniversal and Twitter said they have seen total campaign growth exceed a 10x trajectory, and in 2020, global video views for all NBCUniversal Twitter handles grew 26% on average, alongside a 25% increase in campaigns year over year. In late 2020, NBC Olympics and Twitter extended their content partnership.

The Twitter deal is intended to build upon NBCUniversal's global One Platform business offering. It also arrives on the heels of NBC Spot On's digital inventory expansion, which gives local marketers access to inventory across Peacock, YouTube and Apple News.