NBCUniversal details One Platform ad tech and sales strategy

NBCUniversal is providing more details about the expanding technology suite and partnerships surrounding its One Platform converged TV and digital advertising strategy.

NBCUniversal is expanding its AdSmart suite of products including its proprietary audience graph, linear audience optimizer, and programmatic linear API. The company’s linear optimization solution will now include Nielsen demo target audiences along with technology and data science from 4C Insights. The company hopes the additions will help advertisers more efficiently target audiences across all screens.

Through Comcast-owned FreeWheel, NBCUniversal is also unifying scheduling and trafficking of campaigns across linear and digital platforms concurrently. The company is also expanding its CFlight cross-platform impression measurement to include OTT co-viewing, out-of-home measurement (OOH) and short-form video. It’s also developing in-campaign and post-campaign measurement dashboards to provide information on how each impression across platforms produces results for businesses.

NBCU is also introducing four new transaction models for One Platform: broad reach, demo target, advanced target and sponsorship/live events. Broad reach uses NBCU’s full audience – which the company said equals 211 million adults every month – along with new planning and delivery tools. Demo target lets marketers using Nielsen age and gender demographics to access NBCU’s full video platform with single campaigns. Advanced target uses AdSmart data for both wider reach linear campaigns and digital ads along with cross-platform campaigns that uses 4C Insights to maximize unduplicated reach. Sponsorships and live events transactions are offering traditional audience demographic guarantees and integrations for multi-platform events like the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

NBCU announced last month as CES that over the next three years, it will be investing in and developing One Platform. NBCU and Comcast’s reach includes the largest cable provider in the U.S. and a major European pay TV provider in Sky. NBCUniversal said it will offer more than 110,000 hours of new original content and reach 97 percent of people in the U.S. as well as half a billion people around the world in partnership with Sky. Later this year, NBCU will also launch Peacock, its new ad-supported streaming service with original and licensed content.