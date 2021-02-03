NBCUniversal launches ad-focused developer conference

NBCUniversal today announced "ONE21,” a new annual developer conference it said will “bridge the gap between consumers and advertisers and redefine what it means to partner with a leading media and technology company.”

The company will host its inaugural "ONE21" on March 22, 2021. Programming and tune-In details for the conference will be announced at a later date.

With "ONE21," Comcast, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, will open up its full portfolio of assets, which it said reaches 615 million people worldwide and 233 million in the U.S. The conference is designed to attract creative professionals, marketers, developers, technologists, entrepreneurs and businesses. NBCU plans to share its development roadmap and highlight its investments in technology, data and commerce for local, national and international partners on its One Platform.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: NBC plots One Platform to combine TV, digital ad sales

“ONE21 will give our partners a full view of the technology that powers their plans, the stories that connect them to consumers, and the commerce tools that drive results," said Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer for advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “On One Platform, marketers are the developers, partnering with our teams to create amazing experiences for their audiences on every single screen."

"The last year taught us that, in order to rebuild this economy, radical transformation is both necessary and completely possible," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, in a statement. "For any brand and every business, we hope ONE21 will spark meaningful transformation, empower their entrepreneurship, and show them what's possible using all our resources. We're excited to share our vision and ready to roll up our sleeves to build that future."

NBCUniversal’s developer conference plans come approximately one year after the company launched One Platform, a converged technology and sales service that will provide unified access to both linear TV and digital advertising.