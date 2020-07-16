NBCUniversal rolls out a whopping 11 new ad formats

NBCUniversal is enticing marketers with its new suite of “Content and Commercial Innovations,” which adds a whopping 11 new ad formats available through the broadcaster’s One Platform.

The new ad formats are organized under three categories: talent, content and “sensory experiences.”

"Clients and agencies alike are looking for creative, authentic ways to partner, and reach audiences with a highly engaging viewer experience. With these new formats, we're bringing bold creative visions to life by democratizing access to our talent, and introducing new ways to engage the senses and hold attention spans,” said Josh Feldman, executive vice president and head of marketing and advertising creative at NBCUniversal, in a statement.

The company said new formats like Brand Fusion will use “marketers' unique color palette and other visual elements to transcend the pod.” Other new formats like Brand Experience let marketers work with NBCUniversal’s writers, producers and talent to “authentically weave their stories into fan-favorite shows.”

The Talent Room is a new ad format that NBCUniversal said will “connect brands with the right talent to authentically share the brand’s story.” The format is being used for "30 Rock: A One-Time Special," a reunion episode that will serve as an upfront presentation for NBC’s upcoming 2020-2021 season as well as a promotional vehicle for Peacock, the company’s new ad-supported streaming service.

It’s the special’s ties to Peacock that has seemingly ruffled the feathers of some of NBC’s biggest TV affiliate partners. According to Vulture, Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna and Sinclair Broadcast Group have all decided not to air the “30 Rock” special because of how much it hypes Peacock, which has the potential to draw viewers away from traditional linear broadcast TV.

NBCUniversal expects Peacock to be a significant source of revenue. The company forecast the service to attract 30 million to 35 million active accounts in the U.S., $2.5 billion in revenue with $6 to $7 ARPU driven mostly by advertising, and breakeven adjusted EBITDA, all by 2024.