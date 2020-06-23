NBCUniversal’s Peacock lands distribution deal with Google

Peacock, the upcoming ad-supported streaming service from NBCUniversal, has reached a distribution agreement with Google for its various platforms and devices.

When Peacock arrives on July 15, it will be available on Android, Android TV, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, 2020. Once a user’s promotion concludes, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase and viewers can upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5 per month.

The Google deals follows Peacock’s earlier announced agreements with Apple and Xbox. It’s not entirely clear why the same complimentary access to Peacock Premium isn’t part of the Apple and Microsoft agreements but users on all platforms will have access to Peacock's free tier.

Sponsored by IBM Webinar: Delighting Viewers with Content: Cloud Enabled Remote Production Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 12pm EST / 9am PST

IBM Aspera's multi-cloud roots enables broadcasters to move terabytes of video content at maximum speed, allowing production teams around the world to co-create, untethered by location. Hear how Fox Sports delighted millions of Super Bowl LIV and 2019 FIFA World Cup viewers by producing more content than ever, delivered to viewers across broadcast and web devices alike. Register now

Peacock already launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms in April.

RELATED: NBCU’s Peacock lands Apple TV integration deal

Peacock’s device compatibility lineup is slowly expanding in the lead up to the launch but the service has yet to set deals with either Roku or Amazon, which operate the two biggest streaming platforms. HBO Max, which launched in May, has still not reached terms with either Amazon or Roku.

At launch, Peacock Premium will feature more than 15,000 hours of TV series including “30 Rock” and “Two and a Half Men” along with movies including “Jurassic Park,” “Shrek” and “E.T.” The service will also feature earlier editions of late night programs including “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and new episodes of “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo?” Many of the service’s original series have been delayed by coronavirus-related production shutdowns but originals including “Brave New World” and the “Psych” movie will be ready in July, and the company’s optimistic that “Saved By The Bell” and “Punky Brewster” will be available in 2020.