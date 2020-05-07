Netflix accounted for one-third of U.S. SVOD viewing time in April: 7Park

Average time spent streaming video has spiked during the COVID-19 crisis and Netflix has taken the biggest piece of the larger total.

According to 7Park Data, time spent viewing major U.S. subscription streaming services increased by 40% in April compared to January and Netflix snagged the most average household viewing minutes, accounting for more than a third of all viewing time, followed by Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The research firm also said that in April, the most popular show on Netflix was “Ozark” with a 27% audience share. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was second most popular, followed by “The Office,” “Unorthodox” and “All American.”

The data comes from 7Park’s new anonymized panel, which the firm said is measuring the number of unique users that tune into a specific piece of content on a daily basis, and how much time they spend on the platform. 7Park is currently measuring Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix, but said it will add NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max when they become available.

“As content and streaming platforms have proliferated, so has the demand for reliable insights into viewing activity and content performance,” said Brian Lichtenberger, co-founder and CEO at 7Park Data, in a statement. “As the only analytics partner with visibility across all 5 major streaming platforms, 7Park is uniquely positioned to help our customers determine what kind of content they should create or acquire, how to demonstrate the value of their titles, and what content is driving subscriptions and encouraging people to stay on one or more streaming platforms.”

The firm said will provide demographic information, cross-platform performance data between different services, time spent viewing individual movies and episodes, and audience share.