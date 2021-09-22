Netflix launches free mobile plan, only in Kenya

Netflix on Monday began rolling out a free mobile plan in Kenya in the hopes it will spark growth across Africa.

The free plan, available only on Android devices, includes about one-fourth of its content inventory but features popular titles such as “Blood & Water,” “Bridgerton” and “Army of the Dead.” The rest of Netflix’s library can still be browsed but will be marked with a lock icon.

Moreover, the ability to cast to a connected TV and download titles for offline viewing will not be available on the free plan.

As for the user interface, the free plan will look similar to the paid version to give new users a feel for the service and its offerings, Netflix said.

No credit card information is needed when signing up; anyone 18 or older with an email address can enroll and create up to five profiles.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” said Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a blog post. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.

Paid subscriptions in Kenya start around $2.75 for a mobile-only plan and $13 for a premium plan.

Netflix has in the past offered free trials and free selected content in various markets throughout the world. The free mobile plan in Kenya launches as a way to test a new strategy to attract paid subscriptions in foreign markets.

Unlike its competitors, Netflix has historically veered away from promotional subscriptions, content bundling and free trial periods—especially in the saturated US market where paid subscriptions have become stagnant.

Last year the company removed the trial period in the U.S. and pivoted to posting free content on YouTube to promote the platform and new releases.