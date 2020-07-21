Netflix shows up on Google Nest Hub

Even a seemingly ubiquitous streaming service like Netflix is still filling in little holes in its device compatibility list.

Starting today, Netflix is available on Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max globally. The launch means that users can link their Netflix accounts to the Google Home or Assistant app and open Netflix, play content and control playback by using their voices. Netflix will also support Quick Gestures that allow users to look at the device and raise their hand to pause or resume playback.

Google Nest Hub devices support other streaming services including Hulu, CBS All Access, Sling TV, Disney+, HBO Max and Showtime. Google said users can now cast Peacock from their compatible mobile devices to their Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

RELATED: Sling TV cozies up to Google Nest

Netflix is just coming off what it said was a record second quarter. The company added 10.1 million new paid subscribers – well ahead of the 7.5 million net additions it forecast in April and significantly higher than the 2.7 million subscribers it added in the second quarter of 2019. In the first half of the year, Netflix said it’s added 26 million paid memberships. It added 28 million new subscribers in all of 2019.

“However, as we expected… growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of Covid and social restrictions. Our paid net additions for the month of June also included the subscriptions we cancelled for the small percentage of members who had not used the service recently,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Netflix forecast 2.5 million paid net additions for the third quarter (down from the 6.8 million in the same quarter last year). The company said its strong first half growth likely pulled forward some demand from the second half of the year. Netflix will also have to go up against the positive impact of new seasons of both “Stranger Things” and “La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist)” that debuted last year.