Netflix testing changes to notorious "Are you still watching?"

Netflix is finally giving users the option to turn off the notorious “Are you still watching?” notification that has annoyed binge-watchers for years.

Over recent weeks, users on Twitter and TikTok have been posting about a new option that allows users to disable the feature and select “Play without asking again.” Once selected, users can stream uninterrupted.

However, the feature is reportedly still being tested in select regions, and there has yet to be a confirmed date for a global rollout.

Normally, the notification appears after viewers watch two episodes of a TV show in a row if a viewer does not interact with the video player controls. For subscribers without access to the new feature, an option to either dismiss the notification to continue streaming or turn off autoplay for the next episode will follow.

According to Netflix, the feature is intended to prevent the unnecessary consumption of internet data and ensure users keep their place in a TV show. While the option may be helpful for some users, for binge-watchers who have complained about the pop up for years, the news has been long anticipated.

A user on Twitter posted, “@netflix adding the "play without asking again" feature might be one of the only positive things to come out of 2020.”

Netflix has attempted to address complaints by providing previous updates that allow users to customize the “Continue Watching” list and stop autoplay previews. And though it has proven to be a step in the right direction, the streaming platform continues to be criticized for its inability to provide a complete binge-watching experience and forcing users to install browser extensions like “Never Ending Netflix” to bypass the pop up notification.

While subscribers have yet to receive a confirmed release date, the overwhelming feedback on social media has prompted many to expect the update by the end of this year.