Netflix, YouTube earn top spots in makeshift service bundles, TiVo says

Among pay TV subscribers and broadband-only subscribers, YouTube and Netflix were among the favorite services featured in makeshift video bundles.

According to TiVo’s newest Video Trends report, 35.5% of pay TV subscribers said they bundles YouTube and Netflix with their traditional video product and 25.3% of broadband-only subscribers said they bundle YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with their internet service.

Among pay TV subscribers, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon transactional video, Hulu and Disney+ along factored into their mini service bundles. Those same services showed up in responses from broadband-only subscribers, but 13.5% of those respondents said they bundle Netflix, YouTube and free video apps (e.g. Pluto TV, Tubi, the Roku Channel) with their internet service.

Sponsored by IBM Webinar: Delighting Viewers with Content: Cloud Enabled Remote Production Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 12pm EST / 9am PST

IBM Aspera's multi-cloud roots enables broadcasters to move terabytes of video content at maximum speed, allowing production teams around the world to co-create, untethered by location. Hear how Fox Sports delighted millions of Super Bowl LIV and 2019 FIFA World Cup viewers by producing more content than ever, delivered to viewers across broadcast and web devices alike. Register now

RELATED: Hulu tops the live streaming TV service market in Q4 – TiVo report

Despite several similarities in services featured in pay TV and broadband-only bundles, TiVo’s survey found differences in what consumers pay on average and their overall satisfaction with their services.

“On average, pay TV customers pay around $129 per month for their bundle of video services, with broadband-only customers paying $44 per month. Also, the majority of viewers continue to be happy with their video services. 64.6 percent of pay TV customers and 70.5 percent of broadband-only customers report being satisfied or very satisfied with their video service,” the company wrote in the report.

TiVo said that in 2020 74.6% of survey respondents reported using at least one subscription streaming on-demand service, up from 69.5% in 2019. The company also said the percentage of users who are “very satisfied” with their SVODs or virtual MVPDs is also rising.

Overall satisfaction with vMVPDs doesn’t appear to be translating to increased usage, though.

“Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, once the strongest of the live streaming (vMVPD) services, are on the decline, decreasing by 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively year-over-year. Other live streaming services are either static or seeing slight increases or decreases. All are having trouble gaining ground in the subscription market,” TiVo wrote.