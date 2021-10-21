New Roku devices will lose access to YouTube apps starting Dec. 9

Google and Roku are still at odds over a new distribution agreement and that means new Roku devices will lose access to YouTube and YouTube TV beginning Dec. 9.

“Since our negotiations with Roku earlier this year, we’ve continued to work with them to find a resolution that benefits our mutual users. Roku has once again chosen to make unproductive and baseless claims rather than try to work constructively with us. Since we haven’t been able to continue our conversations in good faith, our partnership for all new Roku devices will unfortunately end on December 9. We are, however, giving Roku the ability to continue distributing both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to all existing users to make sure they are not impacted,” Google said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Google is responding to a renewed allegations by Roku of continued anti-competitive behavior from the tech giant. Roku accused Google of continuing to interfere with Roku’s independent search results and requiring preferential treatment for YouTube over other content providers. The company also accused Google of discrimination by demanding search, voice and data features that it does not insist on from other streaming platforms.

Roku also claimed that Google is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 30 state attorneys general for violating competition laws.

“Importantly, our concerns with Google are not about money. We have not asked for a single change in the financial terms of our existing agreement. In fact, Roku does not earn a single dollar from YouTube’s ad supported video sharing service today, whereas Google makes hundreds of millions of dollars from the YouTube app on Roku,” wrote Roku in a blog post.

Google and Roku have been at odds since in April but YouTube and YouTube TV have remained available to existing users on the Roku platform.