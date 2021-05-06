NewFronts: NBCU spins up DAI on vMVPDs, new Peacock ad format

NBCUniversal used its NewFronts presentation Thursday to introduce new advertising capabilities across virtual MVPDs and Peacock, its ad-supported streaming service.

One Digital Video, as part of NBCU’s One Platform, will begin converting the live linear cable feeds for CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY and USA Network on vMVPD partners including AT&T TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The company said the feature is already live on select networks and partners and will continue expanding through 2022.

NBCU said consumption of its content on vMVPDs is up more than 50% year over year and enabling dynamic ad insertion (DAI) lets it offer advertisers extended reach and targeted audiences.

At Peacock, NBCU is rolling out a new ad format, Spotlight Ads, that allows marketers to choose specific timeslots. Within those designated hours, every Peacock viewer tuning in to watch on the platform will see their chosen creative first.

NBCU also announced that later this year it will be expanding its Contextual Intelligence offering to include advanced digital contextual advertising. Contextual Intelligence will be available across One Digital Video and Peacock and let brands tailor their creative to better fit with NBCUniversal’s programming while ensuring brand safety through the company’s proprietary machine learning platform and the IAB’s category taxonomy.

NBCU said it reaches nearly 200 million consumers every month across its more than 300 digital endpoints. That includes Peacock subscribers—two-thirds of whom, out of Peacock’s 42 million sign-ups, are new to NBCU's digital and streaming audience, the company said.

The company’s NewFronts presentation follows shortly after the inaugural One21 event in March that touted connected TV features like integrated e-commerce, dynamic channels, passive personalization and programmatic advertising on Peacock.