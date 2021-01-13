Nielsen debuts TVOD measurement service

Nielsen is launching a Theatrical Video On-Demand (TVOD) measurement service for movie releases that are directly available to consumers to rent or purchase streaming and MVPD platforms.

Nielsen said its TVOD measurement will show how many people are streaming this type of content in relation to other content options. It will also deliver demographic and behavioral information beyond what the standard box office metrics, transactional rental or purchase information often provides.

The company’s new TVOD measurement product responds to the rise in streaming consumption that has happened during the pandemic. Nielsen said that streaming now accounts for nearly a quarter (23%) of total usage among OTT capable homes, up from 21% just a year prior.

“As this unprecedented pandemic continues to influence consumer behavior, perhaps even through a prolonged state of recovery waves, being able to measure and help clients appropriately monetize new revenue streams has never been more crucial,” said Scott N. Brown, general manager of audience measurement at Nielsen, in a statement. “A bigger question might be what will audiences do following any recovery, how the behavior adopted during stay-at-home orders might influence habits when consumers have the ability to go back to theaters to enjoy that experience and how content creators will leverage data to make the best decisions regarding distribution platforms in the future.”

In August, The Digital Entertainment Group shared preliminary figures from its Mid-Year 2020 Digital Media Entertainment Report and said consumer spending on home entertainment was up 26% from the $12 billion consumers spent in the same period a year earlier. Consumers spent more than $1.5 billion on digital entertainment transactions through electronic sellthrough (EST) and video on demand (VOD) in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 54% over the same period a year earlier.