Over three-quarters of U.S. households subscribe to a streaming service

New consumer research suggests that 78% of all U.S. households have a subscription streaming service from Netflix, Amazon Prime and/or Hulu.

According to Leichtman Research Group – which surveyed 1,990 households nationwide for its latest Emerging Video Services study – that figure is up from 69% in 2018 and 52% in 2015. The firm also said 55% of U.S. households now have more than one of these SVOD services, an increase from 43% in 2018 and 20% in 2015.

“Nearly four-fifths of U.S. households now have a top SVOD service, and 40% of all adults stream an SVOD service daily, including over half of all ages 18-44,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, in a statement. “The adoption and use of these established SVOD services along with newer direct-to-consumer streaming video options have increased over the past year, spurred more recently by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

By including 12 additional streaming video services, Leichtman said that 82% of all households have at least one SVOD or DTC service and that 49% have three or more services.

As streaming service adoption expands, so does usage. Leichtman said that 40% of all adults said they stream an SVOD service every day – up from 30% in 2018, and 16% in 2015. Younger adults represent the bulk of that percentage, with ages 18-44 accounting for 63% of daily SVOD users.

Leichtman’s research also suggested that some streaming behaviors like account sharing and mobile viewing are on the rise. The survey found that 30% with Netflix said that their subscription is shared with others outside their household – compared to 23% with Hulu and 20% with Amazon Prime. It also suggested that 55% of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – up from 46% in 2018 and 33% in 2015, while 44% of adults watch video on a mobile phone daily – up from 35% in 2018 and 20% in 2015.