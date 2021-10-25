Paramount+, Showtime bundle price set at $11.99/month

ViacomCBS has settled on a price for its Paramount+ and Showtime OTT streaming bundle after launching the deal at an introductory rate.

The streaming bundle launched last month in the U.S. at $9.99 per month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Essential plan (ad-supported with no local live CBS station feed) and $12.99 per month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Those prices are now at $11.99 per month and $14.99 per month respectively, both of which represent around 25% savings over purchasing both services separately. The bundles are also available at annual rates of $119.99 and $149.99.

ViacomCBS said that grandfathered CBS All Access Limited Commercials plan subscribers can add Showtime for an additional $9/month for a total bundled subscription price $14.99/month.

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement last month. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

The new bundle is essentially the same as the CBS All Access and Showtime bundle that was previously available through Apple, which sold both services for $9.99 per month to Apple TV+ subscribers. That bundle offer ended in February prior to CBS All Access relaunching as Paramount+.

During the second quarter, ViacomCBS said its streaming subscription revenue grew 82% year over year and that it added 6.5 million global streaming subscribers (led by Paramount+) to reach more than 42 million.