Paramount+ ends CBS All Access, Showtime bundle on Apple TV+

The Paramount+ launch is still about a month way but it appears that it’s already doomed the CBS All Access and Showtime bundle available through Apple TV+.

In August 2020, Apple announced that subscribers to its streaming service (which is priced at $4.99 per month) could get both CBS All Access (without ads) and Showtime for $9.99 per month. The offer represented a 50% discount off the price for both services combined.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, that deal is no longer available through Apple TV, though existing subscribers still have access. The publication also reports that Paramount+ won’t be available as an Apple TV Channel.

ViacomCBS has also notified users of third-generation Apple TV devices that CBS All Access will no longer be available beginning in early March, according to Mac Rumors. Those devices won’t be getting the Paramount+ app though users will still be able to AirPlay from the iOS app.

Paramount+ will launch March 4 and will replace CBS All Access. Before then, ViacomCBS will host an investor event on Feb. 24 where it said it will “deliver a comprehensive overview of the company’s streaming strategy, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Showtime OTT.”

ViacomCBS has yet to dive into specific pricing details for Paramount+ but the company is offering a big discount for consumers who take up CBS All Access before the transition. From now until March 3, users to sign up for an annual subscription for CBS All Access will get 50% off for the first year and will be automatically switched over to Paramount+ when it launches.

In addition to the U.S. launch, ViacomCBS plans to launch Paramount+ in some Latin American markets on March 4, followed by the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021. The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4 but the expanded offering won’t be available until later this year.