Peacock adds downloads for offline viewing

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s free, ad-supported streaming video service, has now added downloads for offline viewing.

The good news is that Peacock subscribers will now be able to download content to watch on mobile devices when they are offline. The bad news is that only subscribers to the $10/month Peacock Premium plan – which is ad-free – get the feature for now. The update was spotted by The Streamable.

CBS All Access and Hulu – both of which are hybrid subscription and ad-supported streaming services like Peacock – also offer downloads but only on their ad-free service tiers.

RELATED: Peacock lands on Roku. Is HBO Max not far behind?

The new feature comes shortly after Peacock finally signed a distribution deal with Roku that put its app on Roku smart TVs and streaming devices. The company said that Peacock’s household reach increased to an estimated 100 million after the deal.

“We are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country. More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms," NBCUniversal said in a statement.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said that Peacock is now one of the top three streaming services on both Comcast X1 and Flex. The company expects the service to attract 30 million to 35 million active accounts in the U.S., $2.5 billion in revenue with $6 to $7 ARPU driven mostly by advertising, and breakeven adjusted EBITDA, all by 2024.