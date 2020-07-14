Peacock arrives on Sony PlayStation 4 one week after launch

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service launching this week, will soon add support for the Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

NBCU said Peacock will launch on PlayStation beginning July 20, less than a week after its nationwide launch on July 15.

"We are thrilled to bring Peacock to the millions of people who consume content on PlayStation 4," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships at Peacock, in a statement. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners like Sony Interactive Entertainment so anyone can stream Peacock anywhere they choose.”

Peacock will offer a free tier of movies, shows and some live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will offer more programming for $4.99 per month and viewers will be able to upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5 per month.

Peacock launched in April for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. When the service goes national, users will be able to access on devices and platforms including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG, Vizio and Microsoft Xbox.

However, the service still doesn’t have distribution deals done with Amazon or Roku, two of the biggest streaming platforms, and reports suggest those deals aren’t likely to fall in place before the July 15 launch.

According to CNBC, NBCU’s primary sticking point with Amazon is the Amazon Channels store. The broadcaster reportedly wants consumers to sign up and watch directly through the Peacock app, rather than through Amazon’s subscription platform, so it gets first-party consumer data it can use for targeted advertising and other purposes.

Peacock’s disagreement with Roku is based on advertising. According to the report, Roku is asking for 15% of Peacock’s ad inventory – less than its typical 30% cut – but Peacock is pushing back on that and instead offering Roku more ad space in other NBCUniversal apps.