Peacock heads to Samsung smart TVs but still no Amazon Fire TV

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service, is finally launching on Samsung smart TVs but has yet to reach a distribution deal for Amazon Fire TV.

The Samsung smart TV app, which is launching June 8, joins Peacock’s existing device compatibility list that includes Roku; Apple TV; iOS; Android; Android TV; Chromecast; Xbox One S and One X; Sony PlayStation 4 and 5; Vizio SmartCast TVs; and LG smart TVs. The app is also available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms and for eligible Cox Contour customers, all of who get Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

“The launch of Peacock enables Samsung to augment its leading news and entertainment offerings with world-class content and programming from NBCUniversal,” said Salek Brodsky, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “Just in time for the Olympics, our partnership with Peacock also means Samsung users will now have more ways to access and enjoy the Tokyo Games.”

NBCUniversal is planning a massive amount of coverage around the 2021 Summer Olympics including four studio shows on Peacock. But that programming could potentially miss out on a big, potential audience on Amazon Fire TV, which has more than 55 million active users.

In March, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told an investor conference crowd that his company hopes and believes that Peacock will be on all major platforms soon, hinting at but not directly mentioning Fire TV. But later that month, the official Peacock Twitter account began suggesting a sideloading option on Fire TV for users asking about when a native app will arrive. “We understand your frustration. While Peacock is not currently supported on Amazon devices, there are sideloading options that some customers have found helpful.”