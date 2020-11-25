Peacock knocks 20% off Premium subscriptions for Black Friday

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s recently launched streaming video service, is rolling out 20% discounts on annual Premium subscriptions for Black Friday.

This week the service is offering Peacock Premium for $39.99/year and Premium with no ads – some content still contains ads due to streaming rights – for $89.99/year.

Of course, Peacock can also be accessed for free (with ads) and the service said that in December, it will make available every episode of some of its Peacock Premium series for free:

December 3-9: “Departure”

December 10-16: “The Capture”

December 17-23: “Five Bedrooms”

December 24-30: “Brave New World”

Peacock’s announcement follows Hulu’s Black Friday discount deal. The service – which is majority owned and operated by Disney – is offering one year of its ad-supported service for $1.99/month – down from its regular $5.99/month price.

Peacock now has nearly 22 million sign-ups, up from the 15 million sign-ups the company reported in September. The service recently launched on Roku but has yet to land a native app on Amazon devices.

Peacock currently tracks sign-ups, monthly active accounts and engagement levels. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the 22 million sign-ups serve as the top of the funnel and that the service is “way ahead” of where it thought it would be in terms of active accounts and engagement. He also said that Peacock is only just starting to see the effects of its recent distribution agreement with Roku.

However, Peacock is still not sharing monthly active user totals – like competitors Pluto TV and Tubi – nor is it breaking out how many sign-ups are opting for Premium paid subscriptions.