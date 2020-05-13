Plex expands AVOD library through Endemol Shine deal

Multimedia platform provider Plex has set another content agreement for its ad-supported streaming service.

The company has reached a new deal for programming from Endemol Shine Group’s library, which will be available for Plex users across the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Some of the titles included in the deal are “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Bananas in Pyjamas,” “City Homicide,” “Deal or No Deal,” “MasterChef,” “McLeod’s Daughters,” “Mr Bean” and “Peaky Blinders," but availability of those titles varies by region.

“Plex has always served a global audience and growing our library of content available around the world has been a top priority,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president of strategic alliances and content at Plex, in a statement. “The quality of the Endemol Shine library is sure to appeal to a wide range of audiences and these titles are welcome additions to the Plex platform.”

The deal with Endemol comes shortly after Plex struck an agreement with fellow AVOD Crackle to add thousands of its titles to the Plex AVOD platform.

Plex has also set content agreements with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate and Legendary.

In December, the Plex AVOD service expanded its availability to more than 200 countries.

“Plex was born out of a passion for media and entertainment and offering free ad-supported premium movies and TV shows is just the latest step in our mission to bring all your favorite content together in one place,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex, in a statement. “What started more than a decade ago as a passion project to make accessing media on connected devices easier has evolved into the most comprehensive streaming platform in the industry, used by millions of people around the world.”

Last year, Valory told FierceVideo that Plex sells programmatic advertising through a partnership with SpotX but in 2020, the company hopes to develop an internal ad sales team.