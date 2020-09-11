Plex reaches over 100 free TV channels with new Spanish-language additions

Plex announced the rollout of 31 Spanish-language channels, three of which are from Sony Canal, bringing the multimedia platform provider’s total channel count over 100.

Six new channels will be launched tomorrow Sept. 12, and an additional 25 channels will roll out over the next few weeks. The new slate includes content such as the Sony Comedias channel with a Latin twist on classical sitcoms, high-drama telenovelas, a 24/7 Latin music channel, and a variety of Latin movies.

The Live TV offering is fairly new having launched just this past July with 80 channels in more than 200 countries. Content initially released include news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance; kids’ shows like Toon Goggles; food, travel, and home and design programming like Tastemade; sports like fubo Sports Network; esports like IGN1; and LGBTQ+ channels like Revry.

RELATED: Plex adds over 80 linear channels to free, ad-supported service

Plex’s linear TV service is separate from the company’s “over-the-air” TV and DVR feature, which requires a digital antenna and tuner. The new Live TV service does not require any hardware or setup.

Last year Plex launched a global ad-supported streaming service that includes licensed films from partners like Warner Bros., MGM, Legendary, Lionsgate and Endemol Shine. At that time the company said it was primarily offering programmatic advertising. In 2020, the company expects to develop an internal ad sales team, but for now it partners with SpotX for programmatic sales within its news shows and web series.

Plex can be accessed on their mobile app or on devices like Roku, Apple TV, Android, iOS, and smart TVs.

Ben Munson contributed to this report.