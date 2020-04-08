Pluto TV goes live in Latin America

ViacomCBS said Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming TV service, is now available across multiple platforms in Latin America.

The service is available via web browser at www.pluto.tv, Apple TV, and Android TV along with Android and iOS mobile devices in 17 Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Pluto TV Latin America currently has 24 channels and ViacomCBS said it will continue to add new channels on a monthly basis for the next 12 months to reach more than 70 channels. The company said that Pluto TV Latin America has entered into partnerships with more than 60 media and content providers and has a library of 12,000 hours of content.

RELATED: Wolk’s Week In Review: Pluto revolutionizes the OTT interface, YouTube TV makes a deal for Sinclair’s RSNs

“As Pluto TV expands rapidly around the world, I am thrilled to announce that Pluto TV is now available to the consumers in Latin America, one of the world’s most important and biggest markets,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, in a statement. “This innovative product offering is a great complement to our OTT products. It allows us to continue to entertain audiences across in the region and work with our partners to bring this never before seen offering of free streaming television to Latin American audiences.”

“We launched Pluto TV six years ago with a mission to entertain the planet and a vision to become the global leader in free streaming television. Now, we are the leading free streaming TV platform in America and growing rapidly in Europe,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV, in a statement. “Today marks a major step forward in our mission, and we are thrilled to offer people across Latin America, one of the world’s largest markets, access to our popular streaming TV service.”

Pluto TV’s launch in Latin America was only slightly delayed from the late March timeframe the company had announced earlier this year. In February, the company also announced that Pluto TV Brasil is slated to launch at the end of 2020.

Last year, Pluto TV expanded its availability in Europe, making its app available on Apple TV along with iOS devices like the iPhone in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K.