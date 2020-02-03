Pluto TV picks late March for Latin America launch

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’ free ad-supported streaming video service, said it’s planning to launch in Latin America at the end of March.

The service will be available on cable operator platforms, on the web and through apps for Android and iOS devices.

The initial channel offering includes; Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina and Pluto TV Viajes. Following the launch, more channels will be added each month.

“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV, in a statement. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”

RELATED: Pluto TV lands on Apple devices in Europe

The company also announced that Pluto TV Brazil is slated to launch at the end of 2020.

Last year, Pluto TV expanded its availability in Europe, making its app available on Apple TV along with iOS devices like the iPhone in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K.

The AVOD service has seen rapid growth since it was acquired by Viacom last year for $340 million. In November, the company announced Pluto TV had more than 20 million monthly active users. Since Viacom and CBS late last year closed their agreement to recombine their companies, Pluto TV has begun adding CBS content to its lineup of curated, linear streaming channels.