Pluto TV plans to be first FAST service in France

ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV plans to launch next month in France and said it will be the first FAST (free ad-supported television) service in the country.

Pluto TV will arrive in France with more than 40 channels and library content from ViacomCBS brands and partners. The service will be available on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android mobile devices.

“The launch of Pluto TV in France marks an important step for the growth of our company’s streaming presence in Europe. Pluto TV has already demonstrated its strong appeal in many markets across the world like the UK, GSA, Latam, and Spain. I’m sure that with its market-centric approach and extensive reach, Pluto TV’s innovative digital model will transform the French streaming and television market, both in terms of consumer experience and Ad sales offer,” said Olivier Jollet, senior vice president of emerging business at ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, in a statement.

ViacomCBS said that Pluto TV will launch next in Italy.

Pluto TV has already shown up in other European markets including Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K.

Last year, the service launched in 17 Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela. Last February, the company announced that Pluto TV Brasil was slated to launch at the end of 2020.

ViacomCBS has begun breaking out international user totals for Pluto TV and those markets have already become a substantial segment with the service’s total global monthly active user base.

In November, ViacomCBS reported that Pluto TV’s domestic monthly active users (MAUs) had reached 28.4 million, up 57% year over year, and international users grew to 7.5 million. The company anticipated Pluto TV would end 2020 with 30 million domestic MAUs and more than 40 million when factoring in international users.