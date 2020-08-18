Pluto TV reorganizes channels as lineup expands

Pluto TV is reorganizing its content as its channel lineup expands in an effort to “optimize viewing, discovery and navigation.”

The ViacomCBS-owned streaming service – which said it now has more than 33 million monthly active users – said it has re-ordered its channel lineup and redistributed programming from select channels to ones with better suited themes and genres. The service now has 15 categories: Movies, Entertainment, Featured, News + Opinion, Reality, Crime, Comedy, Classic TV, Home + DIY, Explore, Sports, Gaming + Anime, Music, Latino, and Kids.

Pluto TV is also launching a 12 new channels: Three’s Company, Johnny Carson TV, Dabl, Loupe, The Rifleman, Demand Africa, Western TV, Classic TV Comedy, Classic TV Drama, Pluto TV Love Stories, Pluto TV Suspense and Pluto TV Fantastic.

Sponsored by Google Cloud Webinar: Remote Post Production In The Cloud Video production companies across the world have traditionally been tethered to physical facilities, but with the advent of covid-19, remote post production capabilities are more important than ever. Join this webinar to learn more about how video producers can utilize Google Cloud infrastructure, along with partner applications, to develop a remote post production suite that brings your artists and editors together, no matter where they are. Register Now

RELATED: Pluto TV unveils major platform and user experience updates

More CBS shows are continuing to reach Pluto TV. New series debuting on the service include “JAG” on TV Land Drama, “America’s Next Top Model” on Pluto TV Best Life and Pluto TV Celebrity, “Everybody Hates Chris” on TV Land Sitcoms and “Moesha” on TV Land Sitcoms and BET Her.

Earlier this year, Pluto TV revamped its linear user experience to let viewers choose from categories like movies, news, entertainment, sports and more easily skip through Pluto TV’s channels to the category they want. The company also updated its on-demand UX to let viewers choose from VOD categories like binge-watch and rom-coms. The page also now includes a preview mode that shows movie information and trailers before videos are played.

Earlier this month, Pluto TV reported domestic monthly active users (MAUs) totaling 26.5 million, up 61% year over year. In April, Pluto TV launched 17 Latin American markets which, combined with its presence in Europe, brought Pluto TV’s total international MAUs to 6.5 million.