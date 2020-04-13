Quibi hits 1.15M app installs after one week

Quibi has racked up 1.15 million app installs since launching last week Monday according to new data from Apptopia.

The analytics firm said that about 87% of Quibi’s installs are from the United States; Canada comes in second with around 6%. The downloads are close to being evenly split between iOS and Android users.

For comparison, Disney+ was installed 12.5 million times in the week after its launch last year on November 12. However, Apptopia points out that Disney+ was mostly only available in the U.S. while Quibi has launched internationally.

“There is obviously a massive gap in performance here but Disney+ isn’t the right app to compare to Quibi because there is no perfect comparable for it. Still, it's what's going to happen because Disney+ is the only other SVOD app with a very strong financial backing and massive marketing hype to have recently launched,” wrote Adam Blacker, vice president of insights and global alliances at Apptopia, in a blog post.

Apptopia also said the Quibi app has only made a little more than $3,000 through in-app purchase revenue but noted that the service is making money from advertisements and the service comes with a lengthy free trial.

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman told CNBC that Quibi recorded 1.7 million app downloads in its first week. She also said the company is speeding up its efforts to enable casting Quibi content to connected TVs.

Quibi launched last week with several original series and films, all delivered in 10-minute episodes. Quibi’s content is a mix of scripted, unscripted, documentaries along with daily news, sports and pop culture programs. The service costs $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads but it comes with a 90-day free trial for customers who sign up before the end of April. T-Mobile is also giving away a free year of Quibi to many of its wireless customers.