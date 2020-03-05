Quibi lands Canada partnership with Bell

Quibi has a friend in Canada with Bell, which will serve as the exclusive Canadian telecom marketing partner for the upcoming streaming video service.

Bell has also signed on as the first Canadian company to provide daily content to Quibi, which is launching in Canada April 6 for the monthly price of Cdn $6.99 with advertising and Cdn $9.99 without ads.

Bell Media's CTV News will produce a daily news program, and TSN will produce a daily sports update for Quibi.

"We're thrilled to expand our digital footprint in this partnership with the new and highly anticipated mobile platform, Quibi," said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media, in a statement. "Bell Media continues to adapt to the evolving media landscape by providing additional opportunities for our audiences to consume content more quickly on the innovative platforms of their choice."

Last year, Quibi signed a similar partnership in the U.S. with T-Mobile.

“Quibi will deliver premium video content for millennials on a technology platform that is built exclusively for mobile, so a telecommunications partner like T-Mobile, with their broad coverage today and impressive 5G road map, is the perfect fit,” said Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

“Of course, Quibi and T-Mobile are working together - we’re two mobile-centric disruptors committed to challenging the status quo and giving customers incredible experiences,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

The Bell deal for Quibi arrives in the same week the short-form streaming service said it raised another $750 million in funding, bringing its total to $1.75 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We always have to remember it’s a new brand, a new product offering, a new technology platform,” Whitman told the publication. “We just want to make sure we have the financial flexibility and runway to build a long-term business.”