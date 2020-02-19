Redbox Free Live TV plans to have over 100 channels by year’s end

Redbox Free Live TV, the company’s new streaming video service, made its launch official this week, and said it plans to significantly expand its lineup throughout 2020.

The service went live on Tuesday on Redbox’s website, as well as on the Redbox app for Roku devices, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Vizio SmartCast TVs and LG smart TVs. Amazon Fire TV devices are a notable exception for the launch, but the company said more device compatibility will be announced in the coming weeks.

Redbox Live TV is launching with nearly 30 channels – three Redbox branded channels and a partner lineup including FilmRise, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, USA TODAY, NowThis, Dove Channel, Filmhub and Fail Army. The company said it plans to add another 10 channels each month, which would give it more than 100 channels by the end of the year.

RELATED: Redbox hires Dell executive to grow VOD business

“The expansion of Redbox into live streaming television builds on the company’s commitment to being the go-to entertainment destination for consumers wanting choice and amazing value. With Free Live TV, we’re now offering an unparalleled level of content choice through our kiosks, on-demand and now free streaming,” said Redbox CEO Galen Smith in a statement.

Redbox’s free streaming service is complementary to the transactional VOD service the company launched in 2017.

Redbox’s current VOD initiative is a second go-round for the company. In 2012, Redbox teamed with Verizon to launch Redbox Instant by Verizon, a streaming video service built to take on other SVODs like Netflix. But by 2014, the companies pulled the plug on the service.