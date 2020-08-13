Redbox’s live streaming TV service now has 60 channels

Redbox said Tastemade and Cheddar are now live on its free, live TV service, which now has more than 60 channels.

The company, best known for its DVD rental kiosks, said that over the past few weeks, Redbox Free Live TV has added nearly 20 channels. New channels added this week include Wired, Architectural Digest, Black News Channel, CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corporation), Go Traveler, Outdoor America, Hard Knocks Fighting. Channels recently added include America’s Test Kitchen, Complex, The Design Network, Real Nosey, Funny or Die, beIN Sports, Outside TV, Chive TV, Thrill One, Voyager Documentaries, Hungry and Just for Laughs Gags.

Redbox Free Live TV can be accessed through Redbox.com and on devices including Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio smart TVs, LG TVs and Chromecast. The service doesn’t require a login.

“We’ve seen significant viewership growth in the News, Lifestyle and Food categories,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand, in a statement. “We’re excited to continue growing our Free Live TV offering with great new content, increasing our distribution and adding new features to help our customers find and watch great content however they want to watch it.”

Redbox Live TV launched earlier this year with nearly 30 channels – three Redbox branded channels and a partner lineup including FilmRise, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, USA TODAY, NowThis, Dove Channel, Filmhub and Fail Army. The company said it plans to add another 10 channels each month, which would give it more than 100 channels by the end of the year.

The service appears to still be on track to hit that number by the end of 2020.

“The expansion of Redbox into live streaming television builds on the company’s commitment to being the go-to entertainment destination for consumers wanting choice and amazing value. With Free Live TV, we’re now offering an unparalleled level of content choice through our kiosks, on-demand and now free streaming,” said Redbox CEO Galen Smith in a statement.

Through its Redbox Entertainment division, the company is also developing a slate of movies that will be available through Redbox VOD and at the Box.