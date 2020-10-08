Roku Channel launches on Amazon Fire TV

The Roku Channel, the company’s free streaming and premium subscription video platform, has now launched on Amazon Fire TV devices.

That means Roku Channel users will have access to the platform on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire TV Edition soundbars in the U.S.

The Roku Channel can be surfaced on Amazon Fire TV devices through Alexa voice search and the company said that users without a Roku account won’t need one to log into The Roku Channel on their Amazon Fire TV devices.

RELATED: Roku Q2: 43 million active accounts, $43 million loss

“When we launched The Roku Channel in 2017, our goal was to deliver great, free entertainment to the masses. Since then, we’ve continued to drive choice, value and simplicity to the millions of households tuning into The Roku Channel every day,” wrote Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku, in a blog post. “Today, we’re building on our commitment to make The Roku Channel even more accessible by expanding onto streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV. We know how much customers crave free entertainment and we’re thrilled to bring The Roku Channel to even more households.”

Roku said that as of the second quarter, the Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 43 million people.

The Roku Channel plays a significant role in the company’s advertising revenue growth, which will continue to climb. MoffettNathanson predicts Roku’s advertising revenues will increase significantly and the firm estimates Roku’s U.S. video ad revenues will grow at a 38% CAGR over the next five years and total $1.9 billion by 2024.