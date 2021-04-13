Roku debuts inexpensive 4K player, Roku Express 4K+

Roku has debuted the Roku Express 4K+, with support for HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+, and a rechargeable voice remote for less than $40.

The Roku Express 4K+ will be available in retail stores and available online in mid-May in U.S. The Roku Voice Remote Pro – which includes a rechargeable battery and hands-free voice – is already available at Roku.com and will also be available at retail stores in May for $29.99.

The new device will sell in the U.S. alongside the Roku Express, the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar.

Roku is also releasing an updated version of its Streambar, that now includes a voice remote and private listening, in May for $179.99.

At the same time, Roku has officially introduced its Roku OS 10 update.

“The Roku OS adds new choices, more value and continues to make streaming easier and easier with each free update,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku, in a statement. “With Roku OS 10, we are enabling people to get to the content they love faster through features like Instant Resume and the Live TV Channel Guide customization options, and taking the guesswork out of the more complex wireless network and gaming features by automating them. We are also adding tremendous value by expanding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to more devices. We hope the customers enjoy the update and look forward to their feedback.”

Roku OS 10 has begun rolling out to select Roku players and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming players, including the new Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streambar Pro, and all Roku TV models in the coming weeks.