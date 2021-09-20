Roku focuses on voice with new streaming stick, platform updates

Roku is rolling out a pair of new streaming sticks and an operating system update that provide more voice functionality for the popular streaming platform.

The company today introduced the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+, which is priced at $69.99 and comes with the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Remote Pro also features TV controls, personal shortcut buttons, private listening, hands-free and push to talk Roku Voice support.

That device, along with the 4K model priced at $49.99, should provide a performance improvement with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds.

Roku is also releasing the Roku Ultra LT, a $79.99 streaming box that will be sold exclusively through Walmart.

Roku is also beginning to roll out its 10.5 OS update and said that it will expand the number of channels that support voice commands for direct to playback. The company said that now nearly any channel in Roku Search supports the feature, including Netflix and Spotify.

10.5 users will also now be able to add the Roku Channel’s live TV guide, which includes more than 200 free linear TV channels, directly to the home screen.

The update also provides a handful of other new features including: