Roku reaches 51.2 million active accounts

Roku said it now has 51.2 million active accounts according to its preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020.

By the company’s count, the Roku platform added approximately 14 million accounts in 2020. Roku also reported an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, up 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year.

“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood in a statement. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Roku turns a profit, reaches 46M accounts in Q3

Roku is scheduled to report full metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and 2020 in February. For the third quarter, Roku posted operating income losses in each the previous four quarters but managed to take in $12 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $56.2 million. The company reported total net revenue of $452 million, up 73% year over year, with platform revenues exceeding $300 million. It ended the period with 46 million active accounts.

Roku also looked back a few years and revealed that its fourth quarter active accounts total was up more than 285% over the same quarter in 2016, and that since 2016 Roku users have streamed 16 million years worth on content on the platform.

As Roku’s platform grows, the audience for the Roku Channel is also getting bigger. As of the fourth quarter, the company said the Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 61.8 million people, which it said is double the audience from the same quarter of 2019.