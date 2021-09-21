Roku targets SMB advertising customers through Shopify

Roku is launching a new app that will allow Shopify merchants to build, buy and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns.

The company said the launch makes it the first-ever TV streaming app available in the Shopify App Store and will allow small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to boost revenue through TV advertising.

Roku’s application, which is slated to launch in advance of the holiday season, will enable Shopify merchants to create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel with access to the Roku platform’s 55.1 million active accounts. Shopify users who add the Roku app from the Shopify App Store will be able to select their audience, choose their campaign budget, timing and duration, and then upload creative.

“At Shopify, we’re focused on helping our merchants reach more consumers, boost their sales, and build thriving businesses,” said Amir Kabbara, director of product at Shopify, in a statement. “By launching the new Roku app in the Shopify App Store, merchants can bring their products directly to TV screens, while allowing consumers to discover exciting new brands right from their living room.”

Roku said that TV streaming spend in the OneView Ad Platform, which supports its Direct to Consumer (DTC) business, nearly tripled year-over-year in the second quarter. The company also said that internal data suggests 78% of Roku users will make a purchase from a small or local business in the next three months.

“The shift to TV streaming has accelerated, and growth advertisers need a solution that can solve their top-of-funnel branding needs as well as a simple solution that complements their lower funnel search and social efforts,” said Jared Lefkowitz, senior director of ad revenue strategy at Roku, in a statement. “This is a powerful and simple advertising opportunity for SMBs to reach customers at scale, just as Fortune 500 brands have done for decades. We’re excited to launch an easy-to-use solution for Shopify merchants that drives brand awareness on the biggest screen in the home.”