Roku teams with NBCUniversal for Olympics streaming experience

NBCUniversal and Roku have partnered on a new, immersive Olympics experience for streamers on the Roku platform in the U.S.

Roku is working on providing easier access to NBCU’s 5,500 hours of streaming coverage of the Summer Games directly from the home screen of supported Roku devices and Roku smart TVs. Roku users will be able to access coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo via the NBC Sports or Peacock channels.

“The Tokyo Olympics will be one of the biggest media events of our lifetime and we look forward to working with Roku to create a new, on-device experience for their millions of streamers,” said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “We know that more engaging, personalized experiences are what consumers expect for this global event and we look forward to using this opportunity to innovate with terrific partners like Roku.”

The Roku platform will feature a dedicated Olympics experience with a countdown clock on the left-side menu on the home screen starting on July 20, 2021. Once the Olympic Games begin, the countdown clock will be replaced with a medal tracker. Users will be able to stream free daily highlights, get access to live shows, condensed replays and highlights for free through Peacock. Users can watch live events through NBC Sports.

Amazon Fire TV is also launching an immersive Olympics experience including a dedicated landing page for Olympics coverage. Users will need a subscription to one of the following apps to watch: NBC Sports, Peacock, Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV subscription via the Hulu app. Throughout all 17 days, users can access a new live TV and on-demand row powered by NBC Sports that brings together moments and replays from all the competitions, along with a new row for Peacock originals.

NBCUniversal has also built an Olympics experience app for Verizon Fios TV and NCTC members while also plotting significant coverage and new features on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms.