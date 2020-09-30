Samsung launches its own demand-side advertising platform

Samsung Ads today launched Samsung DSP, a new self-service demand-side advertising platform to connect media buyers with the company’s linear, CTV, mobile and desktop ad inventory.

The company said its new platform will be available directly to programmatic buyers and will include access to Samsung Ads proprietary inventory along with customizable audiences and data from across 45 million households. This will include video campaigns on Samsung TV Plus, the Samsung Content Network and more connected TV inventory available from publishers.

Samsung is promising to provide a view of ad frequency across all its channels and to let advertisers incorporate linear ad exposure into their household frequency cap. The company said its DSP will also let buyers know which audiences they are reaching by device or platform.

“With the massive shift in consumer viewing behavior, combined with the fragmented ecosystem, advertisers and agencies want to simplify their campaigns and actively manage them in flight. With Samsung DSP, marketers can now access Samsung Ads proprietary data and ad units alongside third-party audiences and inventory, all in one simplified, programmatic platform,” said Tom Fochetta, vice president of advertising sales and operations at Samsung Ads, in a statement.

“Samsung DSP puts the power of the Samsung Ads proprietary data, scale, reach into the hands of the buyer. Samsung Ads continues to be a trusted partner in helping advertisers to buy smarter while managing reach and frequency across Samsung’s premium, brand safe ecosystem,” said Karyn Johnson, U.S. president of precision at Publicis Media, in a statement.

The Samsung DSP launch seemingly coincides with the company’s recent decision to extend Samsung TV Plus, its ad-supported streaming service, out to certain mobile devices. The company said that as of Sept. 23, Samsung TV Plus will be available in the Galaxy Store and Google Play for select Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy S10 series.